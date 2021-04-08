Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Heropanti 2' Wraps Its First Schedule In Mumbai

The first shooting schedule of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's second collaboration, Heropanti 2, has been wrapped in Mumbai. Giving the update, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a picture, featuring the lead actor Tiger Shroff. In the photo, unmasked Tiger Shroff can be seen walking along with his team, in which everyone is seen wearing a face mask. In the candid picture, the actor can be seen sporting a red tie teamed up with a black suit.

In February 2020, Heropanti 2 was announced. And, on Tiger’s birthday this year, on March 2, the makers unveiled the upcoming actioner’s release date as December 3, 2021. Instagramming the announcement post, Shroff had written, "My first love is back action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas". The post garnered an overwhelming response from Tiger's 29.1M Insta fam.

On the other hand, back in October 2020, when Tara Sutaria was roped in as the leading lady of the film, the actor had taken to her social media handle and stated that she was really ‘amped’ to be a part of the project. In a note post, the SOTY 2 actor wrote, "Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me... Heropanti 2, here we go!!! P.S. - Can’t think of a better way to kick start birthday month!".

Details of Heropanti 2

The first installment of the series, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was released in 2014. With Heropanti, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon kick-started their acting career in Bollywood. The film grabbed footfalls at the BO. The film, which was a remake of a Telugu film, also featured Prakash Raj playing a pivotal character. While the first part was directed by Sabbir Khan, Tiger reunited with his Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan for the second installment.

Apart from Heropanti, the 31-year-old actor also have multiple upcoming releases in his kitty, including Ganapath and Rambo. With Ganapath, Shroff will mark his second collaborating with her first co-star Kriti Sanon. The first part of Ganapath will release in 2022.