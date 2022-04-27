Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Visit Temple, Dargah In Mumbai Ahead Of 'Heropanti 2' Release

Last Updated: 27th April, 2022 19:24 IST

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria performed some rituals as they prayed in front of Lord Shiva for their film's success.

Not only this, but the 'Heropanti 2' stars also visited Babulnath Mandir in Mumbai.

Tara and Tiger were seen all smiles as they performed some customs at the religious place.

The duo was spotted in their ethnic attire as they were seen offering colourful chaddars at the Mahim Dargah.

