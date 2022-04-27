Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Visit Temple, Dargah In Mumbai Ahead Of 'Heropanti 2' Release

Quick links:
Ahead of the release of 'Heropanti 2', Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria visited a dargah in Mumbai.
Tara and Tiger carried a basket of flowers on their head as they entered the Mahim dargah ahead of their film's release.
The duo was spotted in ethnic attire as they sought blessings for the success of their forthcoming film, 'Heropanti 2'.
The duo was spotted in their ethnic attire as they were seen offering colourful chaddars at the Mahim Dargah.
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria performed some rituals as they prayed in front of Lord Shiva for their film's success.
