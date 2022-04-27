Last Updated:

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Visit Temple, Dargah In Mumbai Ahead Of 'Heropanti 2' Release

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria visited Babulnath Temple and Mahim Dargah in Mumbai ahead of the release of their upcoming film, 'Heropanti 2'. See pics here.

Written By
Swati Singh
Heropanti 2
1/8
Image: Varindar Chawla

Ahead of the release of 'Heropanti 2', Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria visited a dargah in Mumbai.

Heropanti 2
2/8
Image: Varindar Chawla

Tara and Tiger carried a basket of flowers on their head as they entered the Mahim dargah ahead of their film's release.

Heropanti 2
3/8
Image: Varindar Chawla

The duo was spotted in ethnic attire as they sought blessings for the success of their forthcoming film, 'Heropanti 2'.

Heropanti 2
4/8
Image: Varindar Chawla

The duo was spotted in their ethnic attire as they were seen offering colourful chaddars at the Mahim Dargah.

Heropanti 2
5/8
Image: Varindar Chawla

Tara and Tiger were seen all smiles as they performed some customs at the religious place.

Heropanti 2
6/8
Image: Varindar Chawla

Not only this, but the 'Heropanti 2' stars also visited Babulnath Mandir in Mumbai.

Heropanti 2
7/8
Image: Varindar Chawla

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria performed some rituals as they prayed in front of Lord Shiva for their film's success.

Heropanti 2
8/8
Image: Varindar Chawla

Tiger donned a soft pink kurta teamed up with a white pyjama, while Tara looked adorable in a white Anarkali suit.

Tags: heropanti 2, tiger shroff, tara sutaria
COMMENT
