Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Watch 'No Time To Die'; Sajid Nadiadwala Books London Theatre

In London, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and other Heropanti 2 team members watched James Bond's No Time To Die. Sajid Nadiadwala, the Heropanti 2 producer, reserved a full theatre to commemorate the film's completion. Sajid Nadiadwala, who recently played a football match with Tiger Shroff, rented an entire auditorium in London to screen Daniel Craig's No Time To Die.

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff were among the cast and crew members that enjoyed James Bond's 25th film together. The actors and the rest of the actors began filming Heropanti 2 in London in September. The crew called the London itinerary a wrap after a nearly month-long marathon schedule. Sajid Nadiadwala arranged a whole auditorium to screen No Time To Die with the actors and crew of Heropanti 2, which is set to release in theatres on May 6, 2022, to commemorate the occasion.

Everyone needs friends they can trust, even 007. #NoTimeToDie in cinemas now. pic.twitter.com/7ILMg2mMAi — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2021

Heropanti 2's release date

While actors Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play pivotal roles in the film, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmad Khan. On September 26, Tiger announced the release date of Heropanti 2 to his followers, writing, “Its official! Heropanti 2 releases in cinemas 6 May 2022[sic].” AR Rahman composed the film's music.

Heropanti storyline

Tiger Shroff debuted in 2014 with the action flick, Heropanti. In the movie, a wealthy and powerful Jat goon (Prakash Raj) from a village near Delhi is enraged when his daughter Renu (Sandeepa Dhar) elopes on her wedding night with her lover. This enrages him, and he abducts the boy's companions, as well as Babloo (Tiger Shroff), an athletic, assertive young man. The Jats threaten to keep the buddies up until they find their friend now that his friend has escaped. He has, however, seen a girl in the village with whom he has fallen in love at the same time. They attempt to flee several times during his captivity but are unsuccessful. They also meet Renu's sister, who is attempting to conceal her actions, only to discover that the girl is none other than the goon's second daughter, Dimpy (Kriti Sanon), with whom Babloo has fallen in love with.

(Image: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)