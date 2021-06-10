Tiger Shroff Teases Fans About His Upcoming Adventure Film 'Heropanti 2' With BTS Pic

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the shooting of the second schedule of his upcoming film Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his and Kriti Sanon's debut movie Heropanti that released in May 2014. The film went on floors in March in Mumbai and the first schedule wrapped up in mid-April whereas the second schedule will kickstart in July in Russia. On Thursday, June 10, Tiger Shroff teased the fans about Heropanti 2 with a behind-the-scenes pic from the movie.

Tiger Shroff teases fans with a still from Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story to share a photo from Heropanti 2 set. The image looked similar to when he shared the film's BTS after wrapping up the first schedule in April. The Baaghi 3 actor looked dapper in a black suit and wore a red tie as seen in the first look posters of the film. The 31-year-old actor completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses. He was seen walking along with the crew of Heropanti 2 who were all wearing Covid-19 precautionary masks. Jai Hemant Shroff wrote in the story, "Coming soon" with a thunderbolt emoticon. He added I Feel It Coming track by The Weeknd in the story. Check out the screenshot of the story-

About Heropanti 2 second schedule shoot in Russia

Tiger Shroff will head with the Heropanti 2 team for the shoot of the second schedule in Russia. A source close to the development told ANI that the team was planning to shoot major action sequences as well as a song in Moscow and St Petersburg. The source added the team was searching for some perfect locations along with the local team there. Talking about the action scenes, the source revealed that they were in talks with multiple stunt designers to get the larger-than-life action sequences and one of them was Martin Ivano who has been part of projects like Skyfall, The Bourne Ultimatum, and The Bourne Supremacy. The source ensured that the makers will get the crew vaccinated for Covid-19 before the team headed to Russia.

About Heropanti 2 cast and crew

Tiger Shroff will be seen opposite his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria in Heropanti 2. A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that Nawazuddin Siddique has joined the cast and he will play the role of the antagonist in the film. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson whereas Ahmed Khan will serve as the director. AR Rahman will be the music composer and Mehnoob has hopped on board as the lyricist. The film is slated to release on December 3, 2021.

IMAGE: TIGER SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

