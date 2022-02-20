Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has been entertaining his fans since his acting debut with the 2014 romance drama Heropanti. Over the years, the actor wowed his fans with his acting and dancing skills. The actor also released a few songs sung by him. It is now safe to say he is a complete package of talent. While the actor has a number of projects in his kitty, he is all set to release his first Punjabi single Poori Gal Baat.

Taking to his Koo handle, Tiger Shroff recently shared a small clip from his upcoming song Poori Gal Baat. The teaser saw Tiger Shroff romancing actor Mouni Roy. While he wore a black coloured shirt, the Gold star stunned in a yellow ensemble. Sharing the teaser, Tiger Shroff quipped how he was delighted to work with Mouni. He wrote, "Had the pleasure of working with the beautiful and talented Mouni Roy! Can't wait to share my first Punjabi single #poorigalbaat with you all." Here is the teaser of his upcoming Punjabi track.

The actor's fans also shared they cannot wait for the song. A fan wrote, "What a chemistry.... Really can‘t keep patience..... Super excited to see u both together..... Super excited," in the comment section.

A day ago, Tiger Shroff teased the song and mentioned how the track was a challenge for him. Sharing a clip of the song, Tiger Shroff penned it was one of the most challenging ones for him He wrote, "Definitely one of the most challenging things I’ve attempted. Can't say a word of it but tried singing My first Punjabi/English single Poori Gal Baat coming soon." His fans cheered for him via the comment section. Earlier, the actor has sung Unbelievable, Cassanova and Vande Mataram in his melodious voice.

On Tiger Shroff's work front

Tiger Shroff has a number of films lined up in his kitty. The actor is all set to reunite with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon in the upcoming movie Ganpath. The actor is also gearing up for the release of the sequel film Heropanti 2. He will share the screen space with superstar Akshay Kumar in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff