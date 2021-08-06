Tiger Shroff Teases New Song 'Vande Mataram' With Motion Poster; His 3rd Attempt At Vocals

After impressing fans with his acting prowess, actor Tiger Shroff who crooned two English tracks is set to lend his voice for another track. This time, the Heropanti actor will lend his voice for a patriotic anthem Vande Mataram, which is releasing on August 10. The actor has collaborated with producer Jackky Bhagnani and Remo D'Souza for the song. While Bhagnani is producing the song, Remo is directing the music video.

Tiger Shroff to croon patriotic anthem Vande Mataram

Tiger took to Instagram and announced the news with a teaser of the song. Earlier, the actor has sung two English songs - Casanova and Unbelievable. Tiger who will be trying his hands on a patriotic song is excited to present it to his fans who are also eagerly waiting for the song to be out. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single #VandeMataram. It's not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August (sic)."

Producer Jackky Bhagnani also shared the motion poster on social media. He wrote, "Vande Mataram is not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Couldn't be happier that my bro @tigerjackieshroff has sung it soo beautifully. So excited to share it with you all. Releasing on 10th August! Stay tuned.” The song is composed by Vishal Mishra, while the lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore. Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya, and Rahul Shetty have choreographed the song.

Disha Patani was one of the first to drop a comment below the post and wrote, “ Can’t wait,” with a heart-eye emoticon. Followed by Disha, her sister Khushboo Patani also commented and wrote, “Oh superb, excited.” As soon as the actor treated fans with the amazing news, his followers bombarded the comment section with their appreciation m4essages while expressing their excitement. One of the users wrote, “ Wahh Bhai kya baat hai.” Another user wrote, “ Eagerly waiting, sir.”

IMAGE: TIGERSHROFF/Instagram

