Tiger Shroff Thanks Disha Patani For Her Birthday Wish With This Cute Nickname

Bollywood actor and dancer Tiger Shroff turned a year older on March 2. He has been receiving birthday wishes from the film fraternity. Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was also among the list of celebrities who sent heartfelt birthday wishes to him. Tiger also responded to her by calling by an adorable nickname.

Disha Patani's nickname given by Tiger Shroff

In the Instagram story shared by Disha, Tiger is seen wearing a pair of blue boxers on the beach. She wrote, "Happy b'day 'the casanova'", referring to Tiger's latest musical track. Tiger thanked Disha for the wish and, in turn, also called 'Deeshu' as well.

Disha Patani shares series of pictures on Tiger Shroff's birthday

Disha Patani also shared a slideshow of pictures on the occasion of Tiger Shroff's birthday. The pictures were clicked using the bunny face filter and Tiger had a brooding expression on his face. Tiger is seen wearing a black shirt in the pictures and is getting his styled by a stylist. In the caption of the picture, Disha wrote, "Happiest b’day “the Cassanova” shine bright like a bunny everyday".

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were also spotted dining at a restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex on March 1. Pictures and videos of them getting in the car have gone viral on social media. Disha looked stunning in a brown top and a pair of black trousers. Tiger donned a grey teeshirt and dark grey jeans.

On the work front

After impressing the audience with his acting prowess and martial arts skills, Tiger Shroff ventured into music to show off his singing skills. He released his debut song titled Unbelievable which was released in 2020. It has garnered over 22 million views on YouTube as well. He released his second single titled Casanova which was released earlier this year and has already garnered over 13 million views. On the movies' front, he will next be seen in Ganpath which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. It is a Vikas Bahl directorial and produced under the Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. banner. He also is filming for there sequel of his debut movie Heropanti 2.

Image courtesy- @trigerjackieshroff and @dishapatani Instagram

