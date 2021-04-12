Tiger Shroff To Randeep Hooda: Here Is What Bollywood Celebs Were Up To Over The Weekend

Quick links:
SOURCE: Randeep Hooda, Saqib Saleem and TIGER Shroff Instagram
Bollywood celebrities have been enjoying their time during the weekend and their Instagram posts serve as proofs. Here’s a list of five Bollywood celebrities and how they spent their weekend as per their social media posts. While some celebs enjoyed a blissful evening, others were busy promoting their film.
Arjun Kapoor felt like a villain in an amazing monochrome shot he posted on social media. The actor was seen posing with a coffee mug and shades which served as great props for the image. He wrote in the caption that for his Sunday vibe he feels like he is chilling like a villain. A number of fans poured into the comments section praising the actor for sharing the amazing shot which was posted by him.
Abhishek Bachchan has been in the news for a while due to the promotions of his now released film The Big Bull. The movie is based on a financial scam and has intrigued fans of the actor and thus he has been sharing snippets from the movie. Further on, Abhishek Bachchan posted a new video where he mentioned that the new song from the film is coming out.
Tiger Shroff posted a short reel video where he can be seen practising his boxing moves. The actor who is known for his amazing dedication towards fitness was seen flaunting off his well-toned physique. He posted the reel and captioned it with “go Corona go” and thus created a jovial post. Fans loved the post as they showered it with a bunch of likes and comments all praising the actor for the amazing reel.
Randeep Hooda was seen enjoying his time with a camera by his side as he jetted off to the waters of the Chambal river. The actor posed in the boat with a hat over his head and a professional camera by his side. He posted the image and wrote that it depicts his type of Sunday. The post received a lot of love from his fans and followers.
Saqib Saleem made a rather hilarious post and joked about the shirt he wore. The actor posed in front of a mirror with a black shirt covered with aquatic prints. He posted the picture and captioned that he feels as he is in a live aquarium roaming with a shirt like that. The actor invited a whole bunch of hilarious comments from his fans and other celebrity friends.
