Tiger Shroff To Randeep Hooda: Here Is What Bollywood Celebs Were Up To Over The Weekend

From Tiger Shroff to Randeep Hooda, here's a weekly round-up of your favourite celebrities and what they were up to this weekend. Read ahead to know more.

Bollywood celebrities have been enjoying their time during the weekend and their Instagram posts serve as proofs. Here’s a list of five Bollywood celebrities and how they spent their weekend as per their social media posts. While some celebs enjoyed a blissful evening, others were busy promoting their film. 

A roundup of Bollywood celebs over the weekend 

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor felt like a villain in an amazing monochrome shot he posted on social media. The actor was seen posing with a coffee mug and shades which served as great props for the image. He wrote in the caption that for his Sunday vibe he feels like he is chilling like a villain. A number of fans poured into the comments section praising the actor for sharing the amazing shot which was posted by him. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the news for a while due to the promotions of his now released film The Big Bull. The movie is based on a financial scam and has intrigued fans of the actor and thus he has been sharing snippets from the movie. Further on, Abhishek Bachchan posted a new video where he mentioned that the new song from the film is coming out

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff posted a short reel video where he can be seen practising his boxing moves. The actor who is known for his amazing dedication towards fitness was seen flaunting off his well-toned physique. He posted the reel and captioned it with “go Corona go” and thus created a jovial post. Fans loved the post as they showered it with a bunch of likes and comments all praising the actor for the amazing reel. 

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda was seen enjoying his time with a camera by his side as he jetted off to the waters of the Chambal river. The actor posed in the boat with a hat over his head and a professional camera by his side. He posted the image and wrote that it depicts his type of Sunday. The post received a lot of love from his fans and followers. 

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem made a rather hilarious post and joked about the shirt he wore. The actor posed in front of a mirror with a black shirt covered with aquatic prints. He posted the picture and captioned that he feels as he is in a live aquarium roaming with a shirt like that. The actor invited a whole bunch of hilarious comments from his fans and other celebrity friends. 

Promo Image Source: Randeep Hooda, Saqib Saleem and Tiger Shroff Instagram

