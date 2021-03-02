Tiger Shroff Treats Fans On His Birthday, Reveals 'Heropanti 2' Poster And Release Date

Tiger Shroff's fans are in for a double treat on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Tiger surprised his fans and followers with the poster of his much-awaited film Heropanti 2. Not just that, but in the caption of the post, he also announced the release date of Heropanti 2.

Tiger Shroff shares Heropanti 2 poster and announces release date

In the poster shared by Tiger, he is seen standing on top of a car. He has his arms spread out and his holding a gun in each. He has donned a classic black suit and a white shirt. A red tie completes his look and his hair is parted to the side. He also has a stern expression on his face and looks like he will kill anyone who faces him. In the caption of the post, Tiger announced Heropanti 2's release date as December 3, 2021. His caption read, "My first love is back action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas".

The post garnered over 185K likes within 20 minutes of uploading. As soon as the poster was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to comment on the post. Many have used the fire and the red-heart emojis to express their excitement. See their reactions below:

Tiger Shroff's birthday

Tiger Shroff celebrated his 31st birthday on March 2, 2021. He took to his Instagram stories to thank everyone from the film fraternity who sent him birthday wishes. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also took to Instagram to share a slideshow of Tiger's photos using the bunny face filter. His father Jackie Shroff also took to Instagram to share an adorable unseen picture of when Tiger was a baby. In the picture, he is seen sitting in Jackie's lap and is looking intently at his father as he ties his shoelaces.

Tiger Shroff's movies

Some of the most popular of Tiger Shroff's movies are Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Munna Micheal, Baaghi 2, Student Of The Year 2, and War. He will next be seen in Ganpath. The Vikas Bahl directorial will also have Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Image courtesy- @tigerjackieshroff Instagram

