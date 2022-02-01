Tiger Shroff Wishes 'ultimate Hero' Jackie Shroff On 65th B'day; 'proud To Be Your Son'

On the occasion of Bollywood legend, Jackie Shroff's 65th birthday today, February 1, his son and actor Tiger Shroff penned a heartwarming note for his 'ultimate hero' with a photo collage. The Heropanti actor shared throwback stills of his father and quipped that he's 'so proud' to be Jackie's son. Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff also penned wishes for the 'man with the kindest heart' with a trail of throwback pictures, which also showcased Tiger in his childhood days.

Tiger Shroff pens birthday note for 'ultimate hero' Jackie Shroff

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, February 1, the Student Of The Year 2 actor shared a collage of Jackie's throwback stills as well as one glimpse of the father-son duo. Hailing Jackie for ageing so finely, Tiger quipped it's his '18th birthday'. He wrote, "Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love you so much...god bless u always with the best health hope I manage to make u a little more proud this year the way I'm so proud to be your son. #ultimatehero". Take a look.

Jackie's wife Ayesha Shroff also shared an adorable birthday post filled with glimpses of the actor's earlier days. In the caption, she wrote, "Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World!! Best son and most loving father!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff." The post not only received love from the actor's ardent fans, but also Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, who wrote, "Happy Birthday", while choreographer Ahmed Khan's wife Shaira mentioned, "Happy birthday Jaggu da."

Jackie Shroff has been in the film industry for over 40 years and has acted in more than 220 movies. After making his debut with the 1982 film Swami Dada, he went on to star in projects like Hero, Ram Lakhan, 1942: A Love Story, Rangeela among others. He will now be seen alongside Sikandar Kher in the web series Chidiya Udd.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @TIGERSHROFF