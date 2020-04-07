'Baaghi 3' To Follow 'Angrezi Medium's' Footsteps & Opt For Digital Release?

The makers of films like Angrezi Medium and Baaghi 3 have faced major repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic, as the recently released films faced a huge blow at the box office after the government officials announced an embargo on theatres. While it was recently announced that Angrezi Medium will stream on Disney Hotstar, the makers of Baaghi 3 are reportedly planning to re-release the movie on an OTT platform. Here are the details.

Earlier, it was reported that the makers will re-release the film once theatres start functioning. However, according to a recent report, the makers are now planning not to re-release the film in theatres. Reportedly, they are now looking at releasing the film on OTT platforms in May or June, as the Coronavirus cases in the country do not seem to decrease anytime soon.

Baaghi 3’s fate was short-lived in the cinema halls, as several state governments ordered for closure of public places like restaurants and theatres, a week after the film’s release, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Baaghi 3 did extremely well at the box office in its opening week, which has now encouraged the makers of the film to release it on an OTT platform. Take a look at the film’s poster:

All about Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the hit franchise, Baaghi, which revolves around the life of a martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third onscreen association of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 11, 2020.

#Baaghi3 jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push... Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 76.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

