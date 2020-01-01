Tiger Shroff's Fitness Regime And Healthy Diet Will Compel You To Workout Too

Tiger Shroff's dancing skills have won him praise and appreciation from critics and fans across. Tiger also popular for his sculpted body and chiselled abs. His fitness levels are up to the mark and he has garnered a large fan following due to his talent and fitness. Be it martial arts or simply rigorous fitness training, Tiger Shroff simply never backs down from taking up a fitness challenge. Every time he shares a video of his intense fitness regime, fans go gaga over him.

Since Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak, his fans look up to him to seek motivation to stay fit and healthy. If you are one of them too, here is Tiger Shroff's fitness secret that can help you stay fit and muscular.

Read here | TIger Shroff Flaunts Muscular Biceps With YouTuber BeYouNick, Here's The Pic

Work out

Tiger Shroff usually starts his day with some running on the treadmill. This exercise helps him warm up and get his blood flowing. His workout includes martial arts and parkour as well as weight training. Tiger’s workout regime also includes some gymnastics training which helps him remain fit and flexible at the same time. He also adds some dancing in his workout as dancing is a great form of cardio workout and helps burn calories and fat as well. Tiger Shroff’s gym workout focuses on different body parts on different days. He also indulges in other exercises like lunges and bench press and squats.

Read here | Vijay Varma Lauds Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor As He Recalls 'Baaghi 3' Shoot In Serbia

Diet

Fitness is more than just working out and burning calories in the gym. Tiger Shroff is very strict when it comes to his diet. Tiger believes that eating habits play an important role in fitness and also helps in staying away from binge eating. Tiger does not eat food that contains sugar and artificial sweeteners. He tries to keep away from unnecessary carbs and calories and includes more fitness foods like vegetables and protein-rich foods in his diet. He keeps away from unhealthy snacking habits and tries to eat healthy snacks. Tiger Shroff also stays away from processed food as well as junk food.

Read here | Hrithik Roshan Talks About Sequel Of 'War', Praises Tiger Shroff's Performance

Read here | Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani To Recreate The Iconic Song 'Dus Bahane' In 'Baaghi 3'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.