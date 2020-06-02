Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shares His Childhood Picture; The Actor Calls It 'hideous'

Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff shared a childhood picture of her kids Tiger and Krishna Shroff. It is a monochromatic picture with a moving sticker that adds the colour to the frame. However, it seems like Tiger Shroff is not happy with the picture. See what Tiger Shroff has to say about the picture.

The picture shared by Ayesha Shroff looks a little blur, however, her kids' smile is quite clearly visible. In the picture, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are seen striking a wide smile for the picture. Tiger Shroff looks all chubby and cute with his curly hairs adding more cuteness to the whole picture. Krishna Shroff, on the other hand, looks way too different with small eyes and bob cut hair. Ayesha Shroff captioned the picture, "My life â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff". However, while Tiger Shroff's mom is getting all mushy and loving to share a picture of her 'lifelines', the actor didn't like the picture as he commented, "Hideous pic" (ugly picture).

Tiger Shroff shares video of him performing stunts

In the recent past, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a video and reveal that he is scared of heights. As seen in the video shared, Tiger Shroff, along with his friend, can be seen performing stunts from a certain height with eyes closed tight. With the video, Tiger Shroff wrote: “I always close my eyes whenever I’m up there...anybody else scared of heights?” As seen in the video, Tiger can be seen donning a sleeveless green hoodie and a pair of black trousers. Take a look at the video shared:

On the work front

The actor was seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, which went on to become one of the most successful films in 2019. In War, Tiger Shroff plays a protégé to Hrithik Roshan and the story of the action-drama revolves around the life of a secret agent, 'Kabir' who raises questions on the nation’s security. The much-loved action entertainer delivers an action-packed story with jaw-dropping stunt sequences. The movie hit the cinema screens on October 2, 2019.

Tiger Shroff recently graced the big screens with Baaghi 3, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the hit film, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres by March 6, 2020. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

Tiger has Rambo as his next project. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is reportedly a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the leading roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

