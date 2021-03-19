Tiger Shroff's Mood When He Doesn't Feel Like Doing Class; Check Out The Video

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share his Friday mood. The actor shared a video where he is breakdancing to a track with his choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar. The actor busts out impressive dance steps and the duo is seen taking turns to deliver their moves as the song increases in tempo and goes to a higher pitch. Tiger Shroff captioned the video, "When you dont feel like doing class...biz @paresshss". Take a look at the video and see what Tiger's fans reacted to his break dancing skills below.

Tiger Shroff's dance videos go viral

Tiger Shroff gives his fans a daily dose of movie updates, martial arts and dance videos on Instagram. Tiger Shroff's dance videos have recently gone viral on the Internet, where he is often seen accompanied by his dance class choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar. In a recent video, the Baaghi actor shared one of his breakdance moves on his debut single Unbelievable. As seen in the video, the actor is effortlessly moving with different steps wearing his signature shades, sweatshirt and pants. Take a look at the video here.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram is filled with his athletic pursuits, whether it's his daily grinding at the gym or partaking with his friends over sports. The actor is also a hardcore martial arts enthusiast, as is evident from his ability to deliver insane stunts in his movies. Recently, the actor shared another one of his multitalented athletic skills where he was playing football like a pro. He often plays the sport to raise funds for charitable organisations. He captioned the recent video with just a football emoticon. Take a look here.

Tiger Shroff's movies updates

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the action-thriller Heropanti 2 which is a sequel to his 2014 debut film. He was most recently seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande. The film became a moderate commercial success. He will also star alongside his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon in Ganapath: Part One, set for a 2022 release. Tiger will star as the lead in the upcoming Hindi remake of Rambo.

