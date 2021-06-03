Tiger Shroff's Mother Breaks Silence On FIR Against Him And Disha: 'Get Your Facts Right'

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend-actor Disha Patani were booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Mumbai amid the lockdown-like restrictions. After the reports about the same surfaced on the internet, a verified social media handle of a known pap shared the details of the same. However, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff took to the post's comment section and slammed the reports.

Ayesha Shroff shields son Tiger Shroff

'Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were out for a car ride on Tuesday when the police stopped them in their tracks. The two were reportedly coming back home from the gym when the incident happened', read the caption of the post. It further read, 'An FIR has been registered against them & other violating COVID-19 restriction: Mumbai Police'.

In response to the post, Tiger's mother wrote, 'You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhar cards on the way. No one is interested in roaming at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things'.

In a separate comment, presumably a response to a commenter, Shroff added, 'for your information it is permitted to go out for essentials. Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he's providing to front line workers!! That's coz he himself doesn't talk about it. So don't judge'; read an excerpt. However, the post has been taken down.

An FIR against Tiger and Disha registered

According to the latest norms in Maharashtra, citizens can step out only for essential services, which have been permitted to remain open only between 7 AM and 2 PM in the ongoing lockdown, which is in force till June 15. Reportedly, the police stopped Tiger and Disha at the Bandra Promenade for being outside their homes after 2 PM. 'A police team spotted Tiger Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply about why he was roaming outside', the official told PTI. Meanwhile, ANI quoted the police saying, 'the case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest was made because it is a bailable section'.

