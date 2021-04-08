Tiger Shroff's Picture From 'Heropanti 2' Sets Goes Viral, Fans Pour Love

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller Heropanti 2 in Mumbai. Picture of the actor from his role surfaced on the Internet and his fans cannot keep calm after seeing Tiger coming up with some high octane action sequences in his next. The pictures showed him dressed in a black outfit with sunglasses as he walks on the street.

One of the actor's fan pages shared the picture on Instagram where the actor can be seen taking instructions from the team's crew members. Fans praised his looks and expressed their excitement for the forthcoming film while pouring in heart-shaped emoticons for the actor. The makers of the film have finished the first schedule. The film that went on floors secretly, has wrapped his first Mumbai schedule after shooting for about 2 weeks. The sequel of the film that marked Tiger's debut in the entertainment industry, is helmed by Ahmad Khan.

Heropanti franchise is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The first installment of the film which was released in May 2014 was a blockbuster. Apart from Tiger Shroff, it also marked the Bollywood debut of actress Kriti Sanon. For the second installment, the viewers will get to watch Tiger Shroff romancing Tara Sutaria. A.R Rehman has been assigned to set the music score of the film. A.R Rahman is expected to compose 5 songs in the film.

On March 15, the lead actor of Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared A R Rahman's collab news with his fans. Tiger's Instagram story read as "The makers have roped in Academy award-winning composer A R Rahman and lyricist Mehboob for the film". Sharing this news, Shroff said, "Absolute honor and privilege to work with the legendary maestro A R Rahman sir". Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff who was last seen in Baaghi 3, will next be seen in another suspense thriller film Ganpath where he will perform some gut-wrenching stunts and action scenes. Apart from his films, the actor also released two music singles Unbelievable and Casanova that was very well received by his fans.

