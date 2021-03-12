Tiger Shroff's Post-pack Up Shot Receives All The Love From Fans; Take A Look

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share a post-pack up shot with his fans and followers. The actor reshared an image from photographer Avinash Gowariker's Instagram account. Gushing over Tiger Shroff's photo, the photographer complimented Tiger for his effortless skills as a model. In the photo, Tiger appeared to be jumping in front of a black brick wall backdrop.

Tiger was dressed head to toe in the colour black. He wore a fitted tee with jeans and a pair of sneakers. In the carousel of posts, the first picture showed Tiger jumping with his hands and legs spreading out. In the next, he appeared to be resting on the background design.

Tiger Shroff's post pack up black-on-black shots

Tiger Shroff's fans expressed their love for the actor. They added red as well as black heart emojis and even admired him for his body. Others called the picture "unbelievable" and "superb". Fans even exclaimed "Tiggy" on his post. The picture has garnered more than 535k likes, so far.

A peek into Tiger Shroff's Instagram account

On March 11, 2021, Tiger shared a video of himself performing a rather tricky stunt. He shared several snips of himself spinning in the air and landing safely on his feet. In the humorous caption, he wrote that he was requesting the new Spiderman game to let him "steal" some of his moves. The video was watched more than a million times. Celebrities including Disha Patani, Shaira Ahmed Khan and Rahul Dev commented on his post. Disha added a couple of clapping emojis for her rumoured beau.

On March 2, 2021, Tiger revealed the poster and release date of Heropanti 2 on his birthday. He called the movie his first love and urged his fans and followers to celebrate the upcoming sequel to his debut movie together. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan. Heropanti 2 is set to release on December 3, 2021. Fans loved the look as it received more than 1.5 million likes. The actor received all the praise from his fans and his family members including his mother, Ayesha Shroff and sister, Krishna Shroff.

