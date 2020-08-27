Tiger Shroff's 'Rambo' To Be Helmed By Rohit Dhawan As Siddharth Anand Quits: Report

Actor Tiger Shroff’s next film titled Rambo will now be directed by Rohit Dhawan. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Rohit donned the cap of the director after Siddharth Anand moved out. The report by the leading daily also stated that though Siddharth had confirmed earlier about directing the film, however much has changed since then. Meanwhile, Siddharth got busy with another project in the pipeline while Tiger was getting ready for his next film with his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan for Heropanti sequel.

According to reports, work on Rambo will begin towards the end of 2021 because Rohit has a couple of projects lines up with Kartik Aaryan which includes the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. As per reports, a source confirmed that Rohit has already locked the script of the next entertainer with Kartik and is expected to kickstart it around February. The source further reportedly added that with little extra time in hand, the ace filmmaker is sitting with his team of writers to start work on Rambo. For the unversed, Rambo is the official Hindi adaptation of Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood cult franchise, Rambo. A source told the publication that no one apart from Tiger Shroff can pull off the character of Stallone really well.

The actor has been quite active on social media these days while giving a glimpse of his time at home with family. Sometime back, the Munna Michael actor reposted a rare and unseen childhood picture shared by his sister Krishna Shroff on her Instagram story. In the picture posted on her story, she has described him as her protector while expressing the love that she has for him. Krishna Shroff also shared a few pictures of herself from her childhood days where she is seen playing around with her doll and taking a ride on a horseback. In the pictures, she can be seen with her brother Tiger Shroff who seems to be enjoying his baby sister’s company. Krishna Shroff, who is just a baby here, is seen sitting on her brother’s lap while he holds on to her, with a sweet smile across his face. Tiger Shroff appears as the responsible older brother who is delighted to hold the baby.

