Tiger Shroff's Reaction To Sister Krishna Planting Kiss On His Cheek Is Unmissable: Watch

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram stories and gave a sneak peek into her first shoot post lockdown. In the first part of the video, she showed how her team member was grooming her hair. In the latter part of the clip, she planted a kiss on Tiger Shroff’s cheeks. As soon as she kissed him, he made a quirky face and ran away from the camera. Krishna smiled as Tiger walked away. A snippet of the duo’s fun banter surfaced on the internet.

Tiger reacts as Krishna plants a kiss on his cheeks

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff were spotted together recently as they went to Disha Patani's house for her birthday celebration. The trio celebrated the Baaghi 2 actor's birthday with a Naruto cake, pink balloons and white foil balloons. While Krishna shared a series of selfies and wished her, Tiger dropped a video in which the two stars showcased their flexibility in dance. His caption had an interesting take on Disha's upcoming movie, Ek Villain 2. He went on to call her a ‘villain’ and penned a note on her birthday, June 13.

Tiger Shroff's sister keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on social media. She posted a video on Tuesday night in which she was enjoying the serenity of nature while posing by the pool. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Happiest right here." Renil Abraham was one of the firsts to drop fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has several movies in the pipeline. In February, he unveiled Kriti Sanon's first look from their upcoming movie, Ganapath. Sanon mentioned that she is super duper excited for this one and added that she's once again teaming up with her very special, Tiger. The movie is all set to release in 2022. Meanwhile, the first-look poster was shared in 2020. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen fame.

Apart from this, he also has Heropanti 2 helmed by Ahmed Khan and Siddharth Anand's upcoming directorial Rambo. However, further details about the project are not reported yet.

IMAGE: KRISHNA SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

