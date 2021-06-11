Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Gushes Over His New Pic As She Calls Him 'so Pretty'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is currently gearing up for the shoot of the sequel of his debut movie Heropanti, recently took to his social media handle to share a gorgeous picture of himself chilling on the beach. Within a few minutes of the post being uploaded, Tiger's sister Krishna dropped a lovely comment.

Tiger Shroff's stunning beach pic

The picture shared is a close-up shot of the actor who seems to be lying down on the sand. The Baaghi actor is shirtless in the picture and is posing for the camera with a smouldering look in his eyes. Tiger is shirtless in the picture and in the background we get to see a glimpse of the beach. He captioned the picture with a Tiger emoji. While the actor did not mention where the picture was clicked it may be a picture from Tiger's recent Maldives vacation with beau Disha Patani. Take a look at the picture below.

Reactions to Tiger Shroff's photo

No sooner than the picture was posted, fans started showering the actors with praises and compliments. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff also gushed over her brother and dropped a comment that read, "so pretty." Musician Himesh Reshammiya also dropped some emojis in the comment section. The netizens were also swooning over Tiger and flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Check it out.

A look at Tiger Shroff's photos and videos on social media

While it is a knows fact that Tiger is an exceptional dancer, not many know that he is good when it comes to sports as well. The actor recently posted a video of himself showing off his Basketball skills. In the video, Tiger can be seen dribbling the ball with ease and flawlessly shooting in the basket scoring a point. Tiger's sister Krishna had commented on the same asking her brother if there is anything that he cannot do?

Prior to that Tiger shared a shirtless picture of himself showing off his toned muscles which made the netizens go "wow."

Earlier, the actor had shared a BTS video from his shoot for his last movie Baaghi 3 and stated that he had to give several retakes before getting the shot right. The actor also shared that shooting the scene was difficult as it was super cold and the wind from the chopper was only making it all the more difficult.

