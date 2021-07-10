Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Spills Beans On His Relationship With Disha Patani

Bollywood celebrities Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been one of the most adored couples in Tinseltown. They have been regularly spotted going on dates, attending football matches and frequent visits to the Maldives. Although both the actors have been tight-lipped about their rumoured romance, Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff recently opened up about her brother's relationship with the actress.

Mentioning that 'it is cool to see him happy', Krishna shroff, in an exclusive interview with Times Now Digital revealed how it is always jokes and laughs, without a serious or a dull moment every time she hangs out with the pair. About Disha and Tiger's relationship, she mentioned that when they are together, they are happy. Expressing her happiness seeing her brother, she mentioned that she was glad he found someone- a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they might want to call their relationship. She said she was happy her brother found someone in front of whom he can be himself.

The Baaghi 2 actress not only shares a good rapport with Tiger but also with his family, particularly, sister Krishna Shroff. They can often be spotted posting selfies together, wishing each other warmly on birthdays, working out together and several other outings. Tiger and Disha had worked together in the music video Befikra and action flicks, Baaghi 3, Baaghi 2.

Talking about her bond with her brother, Krishna stated that the War actor is her best friend and he has been an inspiration for her to take up fitness seriously. In her interview, she also mentioned how it's difficult to find someone outside your family and stated that Disha and Tiger are always happy together.

More about Jackie Shroff's fitness enthusiast daughter

Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and social media influencer, who has also made her screen debut by appearing in the music video Kinni kinni vaari starring Jannat Zubair, Jamie Lever, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shoker, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar. Krishna stated that it was a perfect part for her as the video celebrated womanhood. Describing her experience in the 'fire track' as an absolute pleasure, the social media influencer said that it showcased the strength of women coming together in such a fun and unique way. The Punjabi song has been sung by Rashi Sood.

