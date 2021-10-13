Tiger Shroff's Trainer Kaizzad Capadia Passes Away At 49, Actor Pays Condolences

Actor Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia passed away on Wednesday, October 13. The actor mourned the shocking demise of his trainer on social media and paid a tribute in his memory.

Tiger has been extensively trained by Kaizzad and has found great support in him. The Heropanti actor took to his Instagram stories to pay special tribute to him. Sharing a photo of the late trainer, Tiger wrote, “Rest in Power Kaizzad Sir (sic).” The cause of Capadia's death is unknown.

Kaizzad has trained many Bollywood celebrities

Kaizzad was the owner of a fitness academy K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences in Mumbai. He has transformed the lives of many, including Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff. Several B-Town celebs have expressed grief in the comments on the actor's post.

Earlier, Kaizzad had opened up about the challenges he had to face as a celebrity fitness trainer. “First of all, I do not consider myself to be a celebrity trainer. I do not think it’s a lofty goal to aspire to. At the K11 Fitness Academy, my quotes are put up in classrooms for my students to inspire them towards the right goals, and one such quote is: “Do not aspire to be a celebrity trainer. Instead, aspire to be a trainer, who is a celebrity in his/her own right." he had said in an interview.

Further, he had said, “For me, any person willing to pay my fees is a “celebrity”. I do not face any challenges while dealing with celebs, especially actors, actresses and models. Their careers drive them. Today, a celebrity who is out of shape can kiss goodbye to his/her career and hence, with so much at stake, they are always extremely driven and disciplined. I always get 100% compliance from them with regards to diet and exercise protocols."

Tiger Shroff on the work front

Coming to the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen on the silver screen in Baaghi 3 last year. Currently, he is working on the second instalment from the Heropanti franchise, Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Tiger will also be seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 4 and in Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

