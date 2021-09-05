Tiger Shroff’s Week In Reels: Here’s What The Actor Posted On His Instagram Account

Tiger Shroff has been extremely active on social media platform, Instagram this week. The Heropanti actor posted three reels in the last week and wowed his fans. The actor will soon be seen in the sequel of his debut film, Heropanti with Tara Sutaria.

Tiger Shroff’s reels this week

Tiger Shroff’s most recent reel this week was of him grooving to Manike Mage Hithe, which is a popular foot-tapping song from Sri Lanka. His choreographer, Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar also joined him and together, the duo set the dance floor on fire. The actor seemed to be head over heels in love with the song and wrote in his caption, ‘This song!’

Shroff’s 2009 War co-star, Hrithik Roshan also took to the comment section to appreciate Shroff’s undeniable talent on the dance floor. Roshan wote in the comments, ‘Superb’. Other than the actor and other popular names from the industry, fans and followers also headed to the comment section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

The actor also uploaded a reel of himself running shirtless on a beach. The actor played the hit song by Bruno Mars in the background, Leave The Door Open. The video focused on Tiger Shroff’ abs, which his fans are gaga over. He can be seen in the video in a pair of pink shorts.

Tiger Shroff also posted a rell advertising for Pepsi’s all new golden cans, which have been inspired by the all new season of the crime drama, Money Heist. He wrote in the caption, “Pepsi Money Heist party ❤️” As the catchy song Bella Ciao plays in the background, Shroff speaks to the much-loved professor. Shroff’s mission in the video is to retrieve missing golden cans and packs of Pepsi. The video starts with a visual of the iconic Dali mask and Shroff doing a set of push ups. The actor also shows off his excellent martial arts skills in the video. Money Heist 5 released its first part on September 3 and will next release the second part of the season on December 3. The season will feature Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Miguel Herran and other fan-favourite characters.

Image Credits:Tiger Shroff-Instagram