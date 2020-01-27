Tigmanshu Dhulia Asks For Help As Niece Allegedly Gets Harassed In Train, Twitter Responds

Tigmanshu Dhulia, director of popular films like Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and more, took to his Twitter handle to call out for help because his niece was being harassed by 'four drunk men' in a train. He also complained about the railway helpline not working. Actor Ali Fazal and many others immediately came out to help.

Dhulia later thanked his fans and the police for the prompt action and informed that his niece was safe. He wrote: "Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in India Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys."

My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

Sir, it would be really grateful if you share the helpline number which was not responding. — Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) January 26, 2020

Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys 🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart🙏🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

Twitter Helped

From tagging Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce to complaining about the Railway helpline numbers, Twitter immediately came to help Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Write coach number too. Tell her to go live on FB. https://t.co/XgbjRJdZrb — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 26, 2020

please see the above tweet @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva



Needs help for safety of girl on immediate basis 🙏 — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) January 26, 2020

Minister @PiyushGoyal ji, Kindly have a one single social account for such safety related complaints.



A person has to tag so many handles. And pray dt one of them would respond.



Also, please take note of why Helpline numbers were not responding. — Captain Marvel (@masterstuff2) January 26, 2020

