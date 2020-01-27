The Debate
Tigmanshu Dhulia Asks For Help As Niece Allegedly Gets Harassed In Train, Twitter Responds

Bollywood News

"My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding," wrote Tigmanshu.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia, director of popular films like Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and more, took to his Twitter handle to call out for help because his niece was being harassed by 'four drunk men' in a train. He also complained about the railway helpline not working. Actor Ali Fazal and many others immediately came out to help.

Dhulia later thanked his fans and the police for the prompt action and informed that his niece was safe. He wrote: "Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in India Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys."

Tigmanshu Dhulia: List of the most popular films by the 'Haasil' director

Twitter Helped

From tagging Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce to complaining about the Railway helpline numbers, Twitter immediately came to help Tigmanshu Dhulia.

‘It is not Sanjay's fault’: Tigmanshu Dhulia talks about ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ failure

 

 

