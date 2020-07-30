Tigmanshu Dhulia Says He Started Work On 'Yaara' After Receiving Flak For 'Bullett Raja'

Tigmanshu Dhulia received criticism for his 2013 film Bullett Raja starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The filmmaker then started working on Yaara in 2016, but the project got delayed. In between, his other movies were released but did not earn much appreciation from the audiences. Now as Yaara is set to be released digitally, Tigmashu opened up about how he started working on the film after the failure of Bullett Raja.

Tigmanshu Dhulia made Yaara after Bullett Raja got flak

In a recent interview with a news portal, Tigmashu Dhulia was asked what is his coping mechanism for failures as some of his ventures in recent years have not been successful and does he detach himself from a movie after it is over. He said that there is no detachment. The actor-director stated that when a film fails, it affects him.

Tigmanshu Dhulia was asked how does he pick himself up. Answering the question, he said that he picks himself up by making the next film. He stated that he made Yaara just after Bullett Raja, for which he got a lot of flak. The filmmaker noted that he still loves the movie. He likes Saif Ali Khan and himself in it. Tigmanshu mentioned that it had “so much” action, fun and great dialogues. He explained that people said, ‘How could Tigmanshu Dhulia make such a film?’ and added that if there were another director, it would not have been a problem. The Gangs of Wasseypur star revealed that he started Yaara after Bullett Raja received flak and said, ‘I will show you!’ to the criticisms. He mentioned that Yaara was a project for him, where he felt he would do something interesting.

About Bullett Raja

Co-written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Bullett Raja is an action film. It features Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Jimmy Sheirgill in leading roles, along with Ravi Kishan, Chunky Pandey, Vidyut Jammwal, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. The film received mostly negative reviews from the audiences and failed at the box office.

About Yaara

Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yaara is a crime drama movie. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Hassan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Verma and Kenny Basumatary. Bankrolled by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment, it is a remake of 2011 French film, Gang Story. The upcoming movie shows the rise and fall of four friends carrying operations across the India-Nepal border. Yaara will be streaming on Zee5 from July 30, 2020.

