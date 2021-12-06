TikTok Tanzanian Siblings' Video On 'Tip Tip' Goes Viral, Fans Root For 'talented' Duo

Despite the negativity that flourishes on social media, several videos by the Tik Tok users have added to the fun element. After impressing Indian fans with their recent videos lip-syncing Bollywood tracks like Raataan Lambiyan and Lutt Gaye, Tanzanian siblings Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have shared another video and have taken the internet by storm.

The latest Instagram reel shared from the talented duo is on the recently released hit film Sooryavanshi’s song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. This remix version of the song features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, while it originally featured Raveena Tandon with Akshay. The interesting video begins with Neema lip-syncing the song, and later, Kili dancing to the blockbuster tune as well. Kili Paul shared the reel with the caption, “It’s been a hit since it came out @akshaykumar @katrinakaif @tanishk_bagchi @uditnarayanmusic @therealalkayagnik @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #music #india #bollywood #tiptipbarsapaani #family #kilipaul #neemapaul #goodmusic #dance.”

Tanzanian siblings lip-sync new Bollywood song, check it out

The two garnered fame on social media after they posted a video while grooving on Shershaah’s popular song Raataan Lambiyan. They went on to recreate a few more tracks like Zaalima, Arijit Singh’s song Tum Hi Ho, Nora Fatehi’s song Kusu Kusu, and Jugnu among others. The siblings shared in an interview that they are Jubin Nautiyal fans and have recreated his songs too on Instagram. The two have also received love and appreciation from various Bollywood stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Emraan Hashmi.

Sidharth Malhotra was surprised by the siblings and reshared their video. The actor added the hashtag 'Shershaah love' while putting up the Instagram story. Kili Paul reshared Sidharth's story and sent "big love" for India. The Tanzanian siblings seem to be well versed with Bollywood songs as they also lip-synced to Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye. Sharing the video, the Instagram user promised to bring more such Bollywood songs. The video went viral in no time as Indian Instagram users widely reshared it on social media. Emraan Hashmi was delighted after watching the video. Taking to his Twitter, the Chehre actor wrote, "Couldn't have lip-synced it better. Lut Gaye in Africa."

IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar/kili_paul