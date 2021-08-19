'Tiku Weds Sheru': Kangana Ranaut Begins Pre-production Work, Shooting Starts In November

After returning to India post wrapping up the shoot of Dhaakad in Budapest, Kangana Ranaut has started work on her next film Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will mark the actor’s first film as a producer under her production house Manikarnika Films. Kangana took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures and revealed that the film will go on floors this year in November.

Kangana Ranaut begins Tiku Weds Sheru pre-production work

The pictures showed Kangana divulged in a conversation with her team while discussing the film and the schedules. “Preproduction of Tiku weds Sheru at @manikarnikafilms office, filming begins the first week of November … @nawazuddin._siddiqui,” she wrote while captioning the pictures. Earlier, the actor had shared a series of pictures on Instagram while giving a glimpse of the meeting with her team. Conducting a round table conversation, the actress can be seen reading the scripts, discussing the storyline, and more with her team members.

The film is being directed by Sai Kabir and will be a love story with dark humour. “Today preproduction meeting for Tiku weds Sheru took place at @manikarnikafilms office @kanganaranaut Bringing together a dream team, more details will be revealed soon. #TikuwedsSheru,” the Instagram page mentioned. Earlier, talking about the project, Kangana had, “With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into the digital space. It’s a love story and a satire with dark humour. In the digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age, and niche content. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience.”

Apart from bringing up some unique stories, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films will also sign on new talents as they proceed with their projects in the future. “We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts,” the actor informed. Other than working on the digital series, the actor is all set to don the cap of a director for her next film Emergency based on Indira Gandhi where she will be seen stepping into the titular role. Kangana who has begun with the prep of the film, recently shared that she scanned her body for the movie in order to 'get into the skin of Indira Gandhi.'

(Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)