'Tiku Weds Sheru': Kangana Ranaut Praises Nawazuddin For 'knowing How To Crack Good Jokes'

On Thursday, actor-turned-producer Kangana Ranaut took to her official Instagram handle and gave her fans a glimpse from the sets of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. In the picture shared by her on IG stories, she can be seen laughing with Nawazuddin. Sharing the snap, Kangana praised the lead actor for his 'good jokes.'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kangana posted a snap where she along with Nawazuddin can be seen laughing cheerfully while engaging in a fun conversation. As for the caption, she wrote, "Good jokes only pls. @Nawazuddin.siddiqui knows how to crack one. #TikuWedsSheru[sic]."

Kangana Ranaut praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Tiku Weds Sheru marks the Thailavii star's first production under her banner Manikarnika Films Production. The film stars Nawazuddin and television actor-social media influencer Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Recently, while sharing the first poster of the film, Kangana wrote, "Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil se milte hain (Whenever I meet people, I meet them with all my heart, else I don’t even meet them in their dreams). Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru[sic]." While introducing Avneet as Tiku, Kangana captioned the second poster, “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf Tiku. (Either stays long enough, or leave by the evening)[sic]."

The film marks the reunion of Kangana with filmmaker Sai Kabir. The duo had previously worked together on the 2014's release, Revolver Rani. Nawazuddin who has played, many iconic roles on the silver screen, seems to be playing a gangster in the next as he is seen holding a gun in his hand while posing.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kangana, who was last seen in Thalaivii, will next be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad. The actor recently wrapped the filming of Tejas in which she will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer. The film that went on floors in the month of December last year recently finished shooting. The cast and crew celebrated the moment by holding a special wrap-up party. Currently, she is working on Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.

(Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)