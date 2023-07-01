Tiku Weds Sheru Success Bash: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur Attend

Quick links:
Kangana Ranaut hosted a success party for the cast and crew of Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress donned the producer's cap for the first time for the film. The movie was released on June 23 on OTT.
In her production debut movie, the actress chose Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the leading man. Kangana even took a special trip to Bangalore to meet him in-person.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended the success bash of his film in a purple suit teamed with a white shirt underneath. In the movie, the actor plays the role of Sheru, who is a junior artist.
Avneet Kaur did her Bollywood debut with the movie. She plays the role of Tiku who wishes to land in the city of dreams, by hook or by crook. Kaur exuded glam in a green sheer dress.
The leading pair of the film posed together on the red carpet at the bash. The duo play a newly wedded couple in the film. Given the age difference, this did not sit well with the netizens.
Kangana Ranaut wanted to make the film for a long time. She initially started the project when it was called 'Divine Lovers' and starred Irrfan Khan. Due to the actor's demise, the film was shelved.
A close friend of the film's leading lady Avneet Kaur, Vishal Jethwa also attended the party. He turned up at the celebration in a printed shirt with a solid bottom.
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from inside the success party. The actor posed with Nawazuddin while she planted a kiss on Kaur's cheeks.