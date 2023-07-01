Last Updated:

Tiku Weds Sheru Success Bash: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur Attend

Tiku Weds Sheru was released on June 23 and opened to a mixed to positive review by the audience. On June 30, Kangana Ranaut hosted a success bash for the film.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Tiku Weds Sheru
1/9
Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut hosted a success party for the cast and crew of Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress donned the producer's cap for the first time for the film. The movie was released on June 23 on OTT. 

Tiku Weds Sheru
2/9
Varinder Chawla

In her production debut movie, the actress chose Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the leading man. Kangana even took a special trip to Bangalore to meet him in-person.

Tiku Weds Sheru
3/9
Varinder Chawla

Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended the success bash of his film in a purple suit teamed with a white shirt underneath. In the movie, the actor plays the role of Sheru, who is a junior artist. 

Tiku Weds Sheru
4/9
Varinder Chawla

Avneet Kaur did her Bollywood debut with the movie. She plays the role of Tiku who wishes to land in the city of dreams, by hook or by crook. Kaur exuded glam in a green sheer dress.

Tiku Weds Sheru
5/9
Varinder Chawla

The leading pair of the film posed together on the red carpet at the bash. The duo play a newly wedded couple in the film. Given the age difference, this did not sit well with the netizens. 

Tiku Weds Sheru
6/9
Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut wanted to make the film for a long time. She initially started the project when it was called 'Divine Lovers' and starred Irrfan Khan. Due to the actor's demise, the film was shelved.

Tiku Weds Sheru
7/9
Varinder Chawla

A close friend of the film's leading lady Avneet Kaur, Vishal Jethwa also attended the party. He turned up at the celebration in a printed shirt with a solid bottom.

Tiku Weds Sheru
8/9
Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from inside the success party. The actor posed with Nawazuddin while she planted a kiss on Kaur's cheeks. 

Tiku Weds Sheru
9/9
Varinder Chawla

Post the party, newly turned producer Kangana distributed sweets among the media personnel. Photos and videos of her heartwarming gesture are doing rounds on social media.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur attend Lust Stories 2 premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur attend Lust Stories 2 premiere
Meet Saru Maini, 72 Hoorain actress and singer

Meet Saru Maini, 72 Hoorain actress and singer
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com