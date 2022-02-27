Actor, dancer and social media influencer Avneet Kaur is all set to headline in Kangana Ranaut's debut production Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet Kaur will star opposite award-winning actor Nawazuddi Siddiqui in the upcoming film. While the makers have already wrapped the shoot of the film, Avneet Kaur and her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui's age gap has become the talk of the town. While Avneet Kaur is 20 years old, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is 47. Amid the raising questions on their age gap, Avneet Kaur recently addressed the issue.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Avneet Kaur revealed she does not see the age gap as a problem in her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet Kaur mentioned many actors with a significant age gap have been paired up in the past and their performances were lauded by the viewers. She further reiterated Kangana Ranaut's words as the Thalaivi star had earlier revealed the age gap was the demand of the film's script.

Avneet Kaur said, "I don't see the age gap between a male and a female actor as a problem. It has happened in the past but the performances of the actors have been appreciated. In fact, a lot of such pairings have received positive feedback. Kangana ma'am has already said this was the requirement of the film and I agree with her."

More about Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru is touted to be a romantic drama and a dark satire film. The movie is helmed by Sai Kabir, while Kangana Ranaut is bankrolling it under the banner of Manikarnika Films. The movie stars Avneet Kaur as Tiku and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru.

Earlier this month, the makers of Tiku Weds Sheru wrapped up the shoot of the film. Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut also shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of the film. The photos saw the film's cast and Kangana working on the project. Sharing the photos, the Thalaivi star wrote, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this …" "Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon," she added.

Image: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13/@kanganaranaut