Tillotama Shome Opens Up About Getting More Work As She Gets Older: I Waited For...

Tillotama Shome is riding high on the success of her last release, the anthology film Lust Stories 2. It is the actress' third project of the year. In a recent interview, she spoke favourably about growing old in the industry, sharing her own positive experiences as a 40-plus actress.

3 things you need to know

Tillotama Shome played the parallel lead in the Konkona Sen Sharma-directed segment of Lust Stories 2, titled, The Mirror.

She reprised her role of Lipika Saikia Rao in the recently released second season of The Night Manager.

The actress has of late reoriented her focus to web series over feature films.

Tillotama Shome opens up about her professionally fulfilling 40s

In an interview with Film Companion, Tillotama Shome touched upon how her career in her forties has been much more gratifying than her early years in the industry. She spoke about age stereotypes which told her that if she has not found success in her twenties she was sure to not come across it later in her life. Shome however, persisted, and she feels the breakthrough that she is experiencing in her forties is a result of the patience and experiences she has gathered over the last two decades.



She mused, "I've got more work in my forties than I did in my twenties and thirties. When I was told that twenties is it, if it has not happened in the twenties, its not going to happen for sure in the thirties. And it didn't happen in the thirties so I thought they were right - as I'm getting older it is becoming harder and harder. Even though I've done big films, so I thought they were big films, you know. So if I'm here and if I'm getting work in my forties I can only attribute it to the richness that has come from the two decades of waiting and doing other things. And I have a lot to...you know, I feel very ripe and fertile and because I'm getting these chances that I waited for almost for two decades."

Tillotama Shome has explored a vast range of genres



Shome made quite the impact with her role as the murderous Karishma alias Lata Solanki in the second series of Delhi Crime which was released in 2022. The Night Manager saw her take on the thriller genre followed by Tooth Pari which involved a layer of romance. Her unabashed track in Lust Stories 2 is another example of how Shome is willing to experiment with her roles.