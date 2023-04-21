Tim Cook In India: Vada Pav With Madhuri Dixit To IPL 2023 Match With Sonam Kapoor

Quick links:
Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja shared a photo of them with the Apple CEO Tim Cook. They met during the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match last night (April 20).
Madhuri Dixit and Tim Cook had a blast while relishing on some famous vada pavs in Mumbai. The actress tweeted, "Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav."
Singer Armaan Malik met Tim Cook at the launch event of the first Apple store in India. The duo met in Mumbai and posed for a selfie together.
Tim Cook met the Oscar winners Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves in Mumbai's store launch. Kartiki shared this photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Tonight was very special."
AR Rahman shared a photo with the Apple CEO with the caption, "What are we talking about ? Any guesses?." The two were spotted interacting at the store launch event.
Mouni Roy and her husband also met Tim Cook at the event and posed for a photo together. The actress captioned the post, " Lucky to have met the man that runs one of the most iconic brands."
Neha Dhupia posed for a selfie with Tim Cook and captioned her post, "What a store … what a story." Neha Dhupia sported a casual outfit at the event.
Singer-actress Shirley Sethia shared a photo with Tim Cook on her Instagram handle. She expressed gratitude after meeting the tech visionary.
Rakul Preet Singh wore a blue dress at the Apple event and shared a photo with Tim Cook on her Twitter handle. She wrote, "What a Fantastic store @Apple has launched in mumbai."