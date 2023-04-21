Last Updated:

Tim Cook In India: Vada Pav With Madhuri Dixit To IPL 2023 Match With Sonam Kapoor

Apple CEO Tim Cook met several celebrities in India including Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy and others.

Anjali Choudhury
Apple CEO
Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja shared a photo of them with the Apple CEO Tim Cook. They met during the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match last night (April 20). 

Apple CEO
Image: Madhuri Dixit/Twitter

Madhuri Dixit and Tim Cook had a blast while relishing on some famous vada pavs in Mumbai. The actress tweeted, "Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav."

Apple CEO
Image: Armaan Malik/Instagram

Singer Armaan Malik met Tim Cook at the launch event of the first Apple store in India. The duo met in Mumbai and posed for a selfie together.

Apple CEO
Image: Kartiki Gonsalves/Instagram

Tim Cook met the Oscar winners Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves in Mumbai's store launch. Kartiki shared this photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Tonight was very special."

Apple CEO
Image: AR Rahman/Instagram

AR Rahman shared a photo with the Apple CEO with the caption, "What are we talking about ? Any guesses?." The two were spotted interacting at the store launch event.

Apple CEO
Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and her husband also met Tim Cook at the event and posed for a photo together. The actress captioned the post, " Lucky to have met the man that runs one of the most iconic brands."

Apple CEO
Image: Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia posed for a selfie with Tim Cook and captioned her post, "What a store … what a story." Neha Dhupia sported a casual outfit at the event.

Apple CEO
Image: Shirley Sethia/Instagram

Singer-actress Shirley Sethia shared a photo with Tim Cook on her Instagram handle. She expressed gratitude after meeting the tech visionary.

Apple CEO
Image: Rakul Preet/Twitter

Rakul Preet Singh wore a blue dress at the Apple event and shared a photo with Tim Cook on her Twitter handle. She wrote, "What a Fantastic store @Apple has launched in mumbai."

Apple CEO
Image: Farah Khan Ali/Instagram

Celebrity designer Farah Khan Ali also met the Apple CEO at the event in Mumbai. Sharing the photo she wrote, "Met the Tim Cook of @apple today in Mumbai at the first Apple Store in India."

