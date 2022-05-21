'Time Flies…Beauty Remains': Sushmita Sen Marks 28 Years Of Being Crowned Miss Universe

Actor Sushmita Sen made history 28 years ago as she became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe. The Filhaal star marked the special occasion by taking to her social media account to pen down a short note. Several fans and followers of the actor also took to Twitter to congratulate her and shower their love on her.

Sushmita Sen clocks 28 years of Miss Universe win

The Bollywood actor took to her Twitter account on Saturday and shared a lovely picture of herself. In the picture, she was seen smiling from ear to ear as she wore a red gown. She was caught in a beautiful candid moment as she penned down a note about the correlation between time and beauty. She wrote, "Beautiful is a feeling Happy 28 years of INDIA winning Miss Universe for the very first time!! Time flies…Beauty remains!!! (sic)"

Several fans and followers took to the comments section as they hailed the star for her massive achievement. A netizen called Sushmita Sen their 'biggest inspiration' and mentioned she was a 'shining star' as they wished her a 'happy 28 years of winning the prestigious title of Miss Universe.' They hailed the Aarya actor and called her the 'authentic beauty of India' as they praised her for making the country proud. Some netizens also shared some lovely throwback pictures from Miss Universe 1994 and wrote, "India is proud of you for getting this title".

You are still that shinning star ⭐! You are my biggest inspiration. Happy 28yrs!

India also won the title at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant and former winner, Sushmita Sen extended her wishes to the 22-year-old actor/model Harnaaz Sandhu. She called her 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz' as she congratulated her on her win and gave her some advice from her past experience as well. She urged the youngster to enjoy the learning she will get from the 'incredible global platform' that winning the pageant will provide her.

She wrote, "Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years. May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak. (sic)"