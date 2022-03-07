'Timeless': Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad's Post Yet Again

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been garnering a lot of attention ever since he was spotted in a restaurant with his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad. Not only this, the Koi Mil Gaya actor often hails Azad by dropping flirtatious comments on the latter's Instagram space. Once again, Hrithik is in the awe of Saba's stunning photoshoot pictures which the latter recently uploaded on her photo-blogging site.

Saba Azad says she 'was born in the wrong decade'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Azad dropped a series of pictures in which she is donning a black outfit. A black and white checked body hugging yet high neck top teamed up with a black calf-length pencil skirt looked amazing on the actor. Well, she wrote in her caption, "You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!!" She further added, "Outtakes from a shoot with @feminaindia where I got to play the inimitable Ms Hepburn for a day". Stating that she was born in the wrong decade, she wrote, "Yes, I was born in the wrong decade, indeed I will time travel when they figure it out!!"

Hrithik Roshan calls Saba 'Timeless'

The post garnered several comments from the actor's fans and followers but one comment that caught everybody's attention was from Hrithik Roshan as he called Saba 'Timeless'. This is not the first time that the Bang Bang actor has hailed his rumoured lady love. A day before also, Azad, who posted an Instagram reel, gained a comment from Roshan. Saba wrote in the caption, "At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so, it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant." Commenting on it, the War actor wrote, "You are an extraordinary human."

Saba and Hrithik on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba was recently seen in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys. For Hrithik, his next release is Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, following which he will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.