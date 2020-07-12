Times Alia Bhatt Showed How To Rock Hoop Earrings; See Photos

Bollywood actors are known to start new trends or revive old ones with their sartorial choices or tastes in accessories. Be it opting for retro-inspired polka dot patterns or oversized shades, the leading ladies of Bollywood definitely know how to revive old trends by combining them with the newer ones. Case in point, the hoop obsession of Bollywood fashionistas. From Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, the fashion icons have made sure to keep the essential hoop in their style closet. Take a look at times Alia Bhatt showed her love for hoops.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Says There's A 'guest' In Their Pool, Neetu Singh Scared

Times Alia Bhatt rocked hoop earrings

In this picture, the Raazi actor can be seen wearing a rather elegant little black dress. Alia paired her attire with big hoop earrings and a bun hairstyle. In the post, Alia looks very cool, calm and reserved. Her stunning black dress also featured some black lace which makes it look very ethereal.

(Image Credit: Yogen Shah)

During the promotions of her song Prada, Alia Bhatt wore a stunning co-ord dress by Bodice. The actor looked pretty in a grey shirt which had a stunning pleat detailing on arms. Alia paired the shirt with high-waisted pants of the same colour. She accessorised her look with oversized hoops and transparent heels.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt And Makers Of 'Sadak 2' Face Legal Charges Over 'hurting Hindu Sentiments'

In the above picture, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a multi-coloured dress. Her outfit featured several strips in various colours. With centre-parted wavy locks and nude make-up, the actor rounded off her look. Also, the oversized copper coloured hoops added extra glam to her look.

In another picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing an all-white ensemble. Her outfit includes white pants and white off-shoulder top which had dramatic sleeves. Her sleeves featured a matching line. The actor also wore a white belt which matched perfectly with the attire. With wavy hair and oversized hoops, the actor finished off her look.

For the screening of Raazi, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a peach coloured traditional outfit. Her Anarkali dress featured small designs of pineapple. With nude make-up and hoop earrings, Alia accessorised her looks. A pair of matching Kolhapuri chappal looked beautiful with her attire.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Shares A Heartfelt Post On Being Invited To Be A Member Of The Academy

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Among Celebs Invited To Become Academy Member: Soni Razdan & Pooja Bhatt React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.