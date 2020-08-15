Times Bollywood Celebs Raised Their Voice This Week For Causes Like EIA Draft 2020 & More

Many Bollywood celebrities have been vocal nowadays about different causes and have chosen to throw light on important causes this week. Take a look at the times Bollywood celebs raised their voice this week for causes like EIA draft 2020, sexual crimes in India, anti-cyberbullying, Elephant Day etc. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar are amongst the ones who choose to talk about the important issues on their social media.

Sonam Kapoor spoke about withdrawal fo Draft EIA 2020

Sonam Kapoor recently demanded the withdrawal of the draft EIA 2020 stating that she wants mangroves and not floods. The Draft EIA 2020 stands for Environmental Impact Assessment that predicts the effects of a proposed industrial or infrastructural project on the environment.

However, lately due to some rule changes observed by activists in India's new EIA draft, people have begun to protest against it. Activists who stand against the EIA draft have mentioned that the draft makes it easier for companies to escape environmental accountability. Thus, several concerned individuals who wish to protect nature have stood up against the EIA draft and have been demanding its withdrawal.

Bhumi Pednekar threw light on sexual crimes in India

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account and threw light on sexual crimes happening in the country. The actor started her post by mentioning how recently, children, an elderly woman, and even a cow were sexually abused. She asked if whether humans were going backwards in time or it is the end of humanity? She added that one needs to get to the root of this sick mentality that is happening across our country, be it rural or urban.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor hail Supreme Court's decision

On August 12, 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official social media handle and talked about the recent verdict on an equal birthright that has been passed by the Supreme Court. He wrote in his Instagram story applauding the decision by the Supreme Court on Tuesday which stated that daughters, like sons, have an equal birthright to inherit ancestral property.

The decision also stated that the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 will have a retrospective effect which means that it will affect everyone irrespective of the year that they are born in, even if they were born before 2005. Actor Shraddha Kapoor also applauded the SC's decision.

Sonakshi Sinha's anti-cyberbullying episode on Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha, who has often slammed cyberbullies in her real-life, recently joined Mission Josh's campaign, Full Stop to Cyber Bullying, against online cyberbullying and harassment. As a part of the campaign, Sonakshi Sinha talks to different people from various walks of life every week.

In the third episode of the campaign, Sonakshi Sinha talked with Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat and digital content creator Dhruv Shah about online bullying and harassment. Full Stop To Cyber Bullying is a campaign by Mission Josh where Sonakshi Sinha has teamed up with Special IGP Mr Pratap Dighavkar with an aim to create awareness and educate people about online harassment, trolls, impact on the mental health of victims who have experienced trolling.

Randeep Hooda and Dia Mirza talk about Elephant Day

Actor Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle on August 12 to raise awareness on World Elephant Day. The actor shared a picture along with a thought-provoking caption. In the picture, one can notice the scenic view that consists of trees, water, and land along with the setting sun. Along with the scenic view, one can also notice an elephant walking his way through the waters. Even Dia Mirza who is an actor and Ambassador of Wildlife Trust Of India went on to share a lovely story of the safe passage for Elephants and the Safe Habitation for Humans.

