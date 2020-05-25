'Raavan', 'Nautanki Saala', Other Movies Where Indian Mythology Added A Layer Of Mystique

India has many famous mythology stories to boast off including Ramayan and Mahabharat. Take a look at some Hindi movies which used the epic storyline of Ramayan and Mahabharata and poured their essence into Hindi cinema.

Raavan

The thriller film Raavan showed a resemblance to Ramayan's plotline where a person kidnaps the wife of his rival. However, one can also sense that at one time Aishwarya Rai's character develops a soft spot for her kidnapper in the movie, which was not the case in the actual epic. But apart from that, the story showcases the life of Ragini (played by Aishwarya Rai) and how she is abducted by Beera played by Abhishek Bachchan in the film.

Nautanki Saala

Ayushmann Khurrana's second film Nautanki Saala failed to impress the audience. The 2013 movie also starred actors like Kunaal Roy Kapur, Pooja Salvi, Evelyn Sharma, and Gaelyn Mendonca in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Rohan Sippy and produced under the banner of Super Cassettes Industries Ltd. in association with R.S. Entertainment.

Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of R.P. aka Ram Parmar in the film. He played the role of a successful theatre artist. He soon befriends a suicidal guy named Mandar played by Kunal Roy Kapur. Many times in the film one can see the theatrical resemblance of Ramayan's plot in the storyline.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya was a black comedy which had a Ramayan angle in the plotline in the second half of the movie. The mythology angle started when Kangana was made an understudy in the reimagining of Ramayan. As the movie progressed, Bobby played by Kangana lost herself in the character of Sita. But in this modern reimagining of Ramayan, Sita tried to kill Raavan on her own. The story showcased how the mentally unstable mind of Bobby managed to catch a serial killer in the form of Rajkummar Rao who is then killed eventually. The movie then ended up with Bobby living her life accepting herself along with her hallucinations and her unstable mind.

