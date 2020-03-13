When Malaika Arora Dazzled On Magazine Covers And Raised The Glam Quotient

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebs in Bollywood. She is a 46-year-old actor who does not look like one for sure. Malaika's age-defying looks and fit body have made her one of the most popular and loved celebs in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills, the actor has also dazzled on various magazine covers. Here are the times when the Munni Badnam actor appeared on different magazine covers.

Travel+Leisure magazine

The magazine cover shows Malaika soaking in the sun with the deep blue sea in the background. She is seen standing on a large rock with ocean waves splashing behind her. Malaika is seen in a black bralette which she paired with a ruffled blush skirt. The actor was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri for the shoot.

Elle India Digital

On the magazine cover, Malaika is seen showing off her boss side in a La Perla bodycon dress which she teamed up with a black jacket from designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. Stylists Malini Banerji completed her look with Christian Louboutin footwear. Makeup artist Deepa Verma created her magic by highlighting the natural tone and giving it a clean finish with a pulled-back pony.

Peacock Magazine cover

Malaika Arora looked glamorous on the cover of the March 2018 issue of The Peacock magazine. For the photoshoot, she was decked in a stunning gorgeous black bodysuit with lovely burgundy and blue patterns on it. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani teamed her outfit with black strappy heels. For the make-up, the actor opted for dewy tones, which were complemented with bold red lips. Artist Mehak Oberoi rounded out the look with cascading soft curls.

