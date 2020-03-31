Nora Fatehi never fails to impress fans with her killer moves and sets the stage on fire with her amazing performances. The Dilbar star enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Whenever she shares photos of herself, her fans go gaga over them. Also, her dance videos cross a million views on social media and she has been an inspiration to many budding dancers. Reportedly, she is a self-trained belly dancer and has been hailed as one of the best dancers in Bollywood in recent time. Take a look at some of her videos in which she raised the temperature with her jaw-dropping dance moves.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Shares Throwback Picture From Her Vacation Days

Times Nora Fatehi stunned the audience with her stunning belly dance videos

In the above video, Nora Fatehi is seen flaunting her moves on the song Ude Dil Befikre from the film Befikre. In the video, she is seen wearing black stripped bralette with purple and white bottom wear.

In the second video, Nora shared how she used to practice dance in her room. She is seen showing her moves on the song Haklak Rathak by Myriam Fares. She is seen twerking in the video. She also wrote how she is used to practice her dance without being caught by her mother.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's Fabulous Dance Videos On Her Social Media Which Are Truly Unmissable

In the above video, Nora is seen rehearsing for her performance at an awards function. She captioned her picture saying that it was the first day of her rehearsals for the award ceremony. In the video, she is seen wearing a black bralette with black track pant which she paired with grey coloured Adidas shoes.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant is seen dancing to the famous song Swag Se Swagat from Salman Khan starrer “Tiger Zinda Hai”. Her killer dance moves made netizens crazy. She chose the Arabic version of Swag Se Swagat & her every step perfectly suited the beat.

ALSO READ: Here's How Nora Fatehi Keeps Fans Updated About Her Latest Gigs And Performances

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's Monochrome Pictures That Will Give You Vintage Vibes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.