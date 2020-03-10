The Debate
Times Ranveer Singh Nailed The No-beard Look To Perfection, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh is known for his unique fashion sense and his famous moustache. Here are some of the pictures where he is seen sporting just the moustache.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is known for his exuberant and flashy sense of style. The Simmba actor has made a headline for dressing up in a quirky way and nailing the looks to perfection. In an episode of a popular celebrity talk show, his then-girlfriend Deepika Padukone had stated that she tolerates his sense of fashion. He is often seen sporting a full beard look, however, he had broken his trend quite a few times. Check out the times when Ranveer Singh was spotted without a beard.

Ranveer Singh's photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh sported a no beard look recently. However, he didn’t shave his moustache. He wore a polka dot shirt and a pair of multicoloured trousers. He wore a similar polka-dotted cap on his head and sported a light coloured sunglasses.

ALSO READ:Ranveer Singh Has Some Really Quirky Headgear Choices, Check Them Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh made heads turn as he posed in a double-breasted suit. The blue coloured suit looked great with a thin moustache and light stubble. He wore a pair of glasses, which added glamour to the look.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Quotes That Proved He Never Gave Up On His Passion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh turned up the heat in a shirtless picture. In the picture, he is seen in a shaved look. In this throwback picture, he didn’t have his famous moustache or his beard.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Latest Photo Is All About Sunshine And Wide Smile

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh’s iconic twisted moustache complemented the look perfectly. He wore a bright red coloured headgear and a sharp suit in the picture. He sported a clean shaved look as well as an ear piercing in the picture.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh: 5 Times He Dressed Dapper For Public Appearances

 

 

