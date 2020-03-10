Times Ranveer Singh Nailed The No-beard Look To Perfection, See Pictures

Ranveer Singh is known for his exuberant and flashy sense of style. The Simmba actor has made a headline for dressing up in a quirky way and nailing the looks to perfection. In an episode of a popular celebrity talk show, his then-girlfriend Deepika Padukone had stated that she tolerates his sense of fashion. He is often seen sporting a full beard look, however, he had broken his trend quite a few times. Check out the times when Ranveer Singh was spotted without a beard.

Ranveer Singh's photos

Ranveer Singh sported a no beard look recently. However, he didn’t shave his moustache. He wore a polka dot shirt and a pair of multicoloured trousers. He wore a similar polka-dotted cap on his head and sported a light coloured sunglasses.

ALSO READ:Ranveer Singh Has Some Really Quirky Headgear Choices, Check Them Out

Ranveer Singh made heads turn as he posed in a double-breasted suit. The blue coloured suit looked great with a thin moustache and light stubble. He wore a pair of glasses, which added glamour to the look.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Quotes That Proved He Never Gave Up On His Passion

Ranveer Singh turned up the heat in a shirtless picture. In the picture, he is seen in a shaved look. In this throwback picture, he didn’t have his famous moustache or his beard.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Latest Photo Is All About Sunshine And Wide Smile

Ranveer Singh’s iconic twisted moustache complemented the look perfectly. He wore a bright red coloured headgear and a sharp suit in the picture. He sported a clean shaved look as well as an ear piercing in the picture.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh: 5 Times He Dressed Dapper For Public Appearances

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.