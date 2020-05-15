From 90s Hair-do To Using Prosthetics: See How Shraddha Kapoor Experimented For Her Roles

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Having been in the industry for a decade now, Shraddha Kapoor has proved her versatility time and again. Not only has Shraddha often tried her hand at different types of characters but has also experimented with her on-screen looks. Read ahead to know more-

Times Sharddha Kapoor experimented with her on-screen looks

Haseena Parker (2017)

Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parker. The movie was the biopic of the slightly less notorious sister of a wanted criminal gangster. Shraddha Kapoor, who had only played characters that were bubbly and that of a modern time girl so far, was seen in a different avatar for the first time. In the movie, Shraddha Kapoor had to play the character of a mother to four children. In various interviews, Shraddha has mentioned that she had to gain almost seven to eight kilos for the role. She has also revealed that she had to take the help of silicon prosthetics to make her face and body look chubbier. She was shown as a dark-skinned healthy woman and had to even talk and walk like a 40-year-old. This was the first women-centric movie of Shraddha Kapoor’s career.

Chhichhore (2019)

Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is set in the 90s and revolves around the college life of a group of seven friends who work hard towards achieving their goal. Shraddha Kapoor played the character of Maya in the movie and for most parts of it, her outfit was absolutely vintage. She wore conservative and old-fashioned clothes that were at par with the 90s style. Apart from clothes, Shraddha Kapoor was also seen in the 90s styled puffy-hair style.

Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, alongside Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva. The movie revolves around a group of extremely talented dancers and their struggles towards becoming famous. Shraddha Kapoor was seen playing the character of Inayaat in the movie, and apart from the scenes where she was at her house, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a totally new and funky look. Coloured hair, cat-eye look, and bright coloured random patterned crop tops sure made Shraddha look funkier than her girl-next-door avatar.

