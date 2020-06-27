Shraddha Kapoor's Pictures That Show Her Love For Animals; Check Out

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, never fails to steal the hearts of her fans with her acting and dancing skills. The actor, who is an active member of social media, often treats fans with glimpses of her personal and professional life. Shraddha is always seen feeding or playing around with dogs or cats. There are several videos and pictures of the actor playing around with them. Listed below are the incidents that show her inevitable love for animals. Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor’s inevitable love for animals

Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor knows how to keep pets calm and how they need to be treated with love. And the same way, it seems the pets love her too. In the video shown above, one can see her spending time with a stray dog. The dog in the clip loves it while Shraddha rubs her hand against his body and calls the dog “Laddoo.” The actor is seen wearing a neon tank top and grey pants.

In another such video, one can see Shraddha feed dogs outside the sets. The actor took to Instagram handle to share this video. Shraddha can be seen wearing a black tee, black pants, and a long black jacket. The Street Dancer 3D actor captioned the video saying, "Little cuties on set today".

Shraddha Kapoor also has a pet named Syloh. Many of her fans can often see her adorable pictures with Syloh. Many of her fans adore her videos and often pour in love and heart emoticons on her posts.

In this video that Shraddha Kapoor shared on her Instagram handle, an elephant is seen splashing water at another animal, and the actor wrote how animals 'help each other unconditionally'. The video also shows how much the actor loves them.

With the above post, Shraddha Kapoor makes us believe that dogs are always the best friend of humans. Be it on her vacation or at home; the actor truly knows how to show love towards animals and stray dogs, who deserve to be loved too.

