Times Sonakshi Sinha Showed How To Style Ordinary Jeans To Look Chic

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha is one of those actors who has been vocal about body positivity. Lootera actor Sonakshi Sinha chooses the perfect outfits that accentuate her features ravishingly. The actor might not be popular as a fashionista, but she has come a long way and is much careful in choosing the right outfits.

Here are a few of her Instagram pictures which showed how she pulled off the ordinary jeans look with much ease. Take a look at her photos that could an inspiration for those looking for some styling tips:

Five ways how Sonakshi Sinha styles ordinary jeans to look chic

In the above picture, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing denim jeans with a white tee. One can go with a mismatch option by opting for either the same patterned denim shirt or go for darker hues for t-shirts. The actor can be seen wearing white sneakers. Those who like to experiment with colours can opt for rainbow coloured or nude casual shoes.

Like the above picture, one can go with a lighter shade combination for this look. In the post, the actor can be seen wearing dull shade denim which she paired with a similar buttoned jacket. Unlike Sonakshi, one can also go with neon shades to give a new style to the outfit. To finish off the look, one can opt for the flat sandals and some funky jewellery.

Sonakshi Sinha’s white-on-white combination can be a nice experiment. Opting for a white shade of jeans will be a move away from something ordinary. This perfect black and white combination will look good on every girl who loves to tweak their styling.

This was another picture of Sonakshi, which gave a fashion inspiration for casual outings. It shows the actor wearing denim which she paired with a white tee, along with a checkered jacket. Like Sonakshi, one can either go rosy for makeup, or they can also keep it on the nude side to let their casual wear do all the talking. While the actor has opted for a checkered jacket, one also opt for a plain coloured shirt or jacket and instead opt for rainbow sneakers to be the focus of attention.

