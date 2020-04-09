Times When Akshay Kumar Proved He Is A Generous Actor; Read On

Akshay Kumar's acting skills are not the only reason that draws fans in. The actor's kind and generous nature has inspired fans on numerous occasions. Various natural and man-made disasters have touched Akshay Kumar and led him to not only donate money but come up with NGOs as well. Read on to know more about the times when Akshay Kumar proved that he is indeed a generous actor.

Times Akshay Kumar proved that he is a generous actor

Akshay Kumar came up with a video on his social media account talking about helping the families of martyred soldiers. He spoke of the need for an app to directly connect citizens who are willing to volunteer financial help to the families of martyred soldiers. The actor not only spoke of the need for the app but also partnered with the home ministry to develop the hassle-free app.

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

Akshay Kumar also came forward to help the farmers in Maharashtra. The actor gave Rs. 90 lakh to help 180 families of the farmers who had committed suicide due to the drought. Kumar also contributed to Salman Khan's Being Human with an amount of 50 Lakhs. Akshay's efforts did not end there as he also donated ₹1 crore to Chennai’s flood relief.

Akshay Kumar also came up with a self-defense school for women. Kumar's martial arts school gave free self-defense training to women in Mumbai. The training helped more than 4000 women. Even in Akshay's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, a contestant had to quit and leave but Akshay spoke to him and asked him what he would have done with the money had he won the show. On knowing that the contestant's father had cancer and had to be operated, Akshay generously wrote him a cheque of ₹25 lakhs.

