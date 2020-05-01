Arjun Kapoor's Films Where He Essays A Gentleman's Roles

Arjun Kapoor has essayed the role of thugs, gangsters and villains in several of his films. However, there were some unique films the actor has done in which he is a true gentleman by virtue. The actor has successfully portrayed diverse characters in the following film. Read on!

2 States

Arjun Kapoor lived beyond the stereotypes in the film 2 States. In the film, his in-laws-to-be considered him to be a ‘typical Punjabi. However, Arjun Kapoor is a true gentleman. From mending relationships to making new ones, Arjun Kapoor did amazing work in 2 States. The film also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It also starred Amrita Singh as Arjun Kapoor’s mother and also Ronit Roy as his father. Arjun Kapoor’s scene-stealer part is when he ‘proposes’ to Alia Bhatt’s parents in the film.

Watch the trailer:

Finding Fanny

An oddball, a hooligan who cleans up quite well. Finding Fanny is one of the most iconic roles Arjun Kapoor has essayed. He plays the role of a Goan boy, Savio. He is the lead in the multi-starrer film. Apart from the regular outburst of anger of Savio fuelled by the antics of his fellow characters, Savio has rare instances in the movie where he turns up to be a true gentleman. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia.

Watch the trailer:

Ki & Ka

The role reversal film, where Arjun Kapoor essays the role of a stay at home husband and Kareena Kapoor is the sole earner, the film explores aspects of an uncanny relationship. Arjun Kapoor is a quaint gentleman in the film for the sole reason that he does not shy away from shared responsibilities, even if it is the opposite. The film was an audience favourite back when it released.

Watch the trailer:

