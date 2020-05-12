Times When Bhumi Pednekar Promoted Her Movies On Popular TV Shows

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood is known for her outstanding performances in her movies. It is observed that Bhumi pours her heart and soul into every character she portrays. Bhumi Pednekar is always prepared to go a step forward in depicted for her role with full dedication. Since the time, Bhumi entered the acting industry, she has been considered as a bold and courageous actor in all her movies. The actor is also extremely hard-working and made a lot of efforts in promoting her films for box-office business. Here are times when Bhumi Pednekar visited popular TV shows to promote her movies.

Bhumi Pednekar has promoted her movies in these popular TV shows

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Star-Cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh visited The Kapil Sharma show for the movie's promotions. Bhumi also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in 2019 to promote her film, Bala. The gave a third appearance to the set when she came along with Taapse Panny for promoting her movies on Saand ki Aankh.

Back Benchers

Bhumi Pednekar promoted her film Pati Patni Aur Woh on the TV show Back Benchers. The show starring Ananya Panday, Bhoomi Pednekar, & Kartik Aryan all the three lead actors on the show for the promotions. Bhumi also visited the Back Benchers Tv show to promote her super hit film Saand Ki Aankh along with Tapsee Pannu and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Baba Ki Chowki

Bhumi Pednekar promoted her four films on the TV show Baba Ki Chowki and appeared in four episodes. The episodes in which she visited and promoted her films were Hilarity with Pati Patni Aur Who, Baba Aur Saand Ki Aankh, Team Shubh Mangal Savdhan with Baba, and Toilet's cast on Baba ki Chowki. She promoted her films on this TV series a number of times and visited with her lead movie cast.

