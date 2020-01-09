Aditya Chopra To SLB, Times When Directors Let Go Of Their 'lucky' Actors

Actors and directors play a prominent role in the process of filmmaking, rather a film cannot commence in the first place without the absence of either of two. Both actors and directors need to have a cordial relationship at least to be able to wrap the shoot of any film.

But there are some iconic actor-director duos which were considered ideal by millions across the country whose association did wonders at the box office but eventually had to part their ways in terms of film associations.

Check out 3 times the director let go of their lucky actors:

Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan

Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan's association back in the late '90s and early 2000s was looked up to by a lot of people from inside and outside of the industry. The duo gave one of the most iconic films of all time titled Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which alongside Shahrukh also starred Kajol Devgn in the lead role.

Aditya directed DDLJ, which turned out to be a massive hit and after that he made two more films with Shah Rukh namely Mohabbatein and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, both being helmed by him. But Chopra let go of his lucky actor in his next film titled Befikre which starred Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the veteran directors of Bollywood who is known for his epic period dramas and extraordinary cinematography. His association with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as a director started with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, after which he continued casting both of them as the lead pair in his next too period dramas too titled Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Sanjay too had to let go of his lucky actors as the director cast Alia Bhatt in his upcoming film titled Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Devgn

Karan Johar did several back-to-back movies with the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the leading pair title Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., and My Name Is Khan until 2010 as the director let go of his lucky actor's duo and starred the debutants Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra in his next directorial Student of the Year.

