Janhvi Kapoor Has Often Unleashed Her 'Shenanigans' On Insta; Here's Proof

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood. Apart from that, she keeps herself real goofy side in front of her fans. Find out.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
janhvi kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor surprised her fans with her deadly acting skills in a horror-based Netflix original movie, Ghost Stories. The scary film is the amalgamation of several horror stories created by the makers of the movie, Lust Stories. She is very choosy when it comes to selecting films. She has a lot of movies yet to be released which are amongst the most awaited films of the year like; Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana.

While trying to ascend in her career, Janhvi never fails to display her true self openly. She is amongst the most funny and goofy stars of the Hindi film industry. Fans adore her innocence and fun-loving off-camera personality. Here are the times when Janhvi Kapoor stole hearts with her genuine self.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan welcomes Janhvi Kapoor to the 'obsession club' of 'Shayad', see pic 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor is 'obsessed' with 'Shayad' from Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', see pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor to Ishaan Khatter, B-Town's young brigade love Manish Malhotra's couture

On the work front, Janhvi is going to be back on the silver screen after two years with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The biopic movie is based on the life of an Indian Air Force Pilot who played an essential role during the Kargil War. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles, and it is going to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor says she is "too excited" and "can't wait" for 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

 

 

