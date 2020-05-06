Times When Kangana Ranaut Inspired Her Fans To Be Spiritual; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut has not only won hearts on social media with her photoshoots but also her recent spiritual videos. Ranaut has taken to her social media account celebrating and speaking about the significance of Navratri and the eight holy days of Navratri. Kangana Ranaut on various occasions has urged fans to connect to the Divine. Read on to know more about the times when Kangana Ranaut inspired fans to be spiritual.

Times Kangana Ranaut inspired fans to be spiritual

Kangana Ranaut has expressed her views on spirituality many times. The actress is extremely spiritual and on various occasions has been seen sitting for pujas, visiting temples and more. On a recent account, Kangana Ranaut even made several videos of her talking about the importance of spirituality and Navratri. Check out the post below:

Kangana Ranaut, during various film releases, is also seen visiting temples and holding pujas at home. Fans, on seeing her devotion, have often been inspired. Ranaut is seen visiting different temples and sitting with her Sadhana.

