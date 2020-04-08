Times When Nora Fatehi Was Supportive Of Her Fans' Dancing Skills

Nora Fatehi is widely known for her memorable dance numbers in Bollywood. She has shared the big-screen with several established actors like Prabhas, Salman Khan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., and others. Nora Fatehi is a skilled dancer which is evident from her several Bollywood dance numbers, but she is also very supportive of other people’s skills. Read on to know more about the times when Nora Fatehi was supportive of her fans’ skills:

Times Nora Fatehi was supportive of her fans' skills

Nora Fatehi took to her official social media handle to share her fans’ videos. When her song Pepeta was released, fans took to their Instagram handles and posted their own dancing videos. Fatehi quickly posted them on her social media handle and complimented them. Here is a video:

Two Nora Fatehi fans from Kenya were seen dancing on the beats of a Nora Fatehi song. She posted it on her own handle. Fatehi captioned the post saying, “All the way from Kenya! It’s so nice to see them enjoying themself! They a whole mood.” Here is a video of the two Kenyan dancers as they perform hip-hop:

On October 5, 2019, she posted a video of her fans from Japan. It was a couple dancing on her song with some amazing dance moves. Fatehi complimented the two and captioned the video saying, “All the way from japan Love this choreography you guys move so effortlessly! So fun to watch!” Here is the video:

Nora Fatehi does not hold back with her compliments when she sees someone with good skills and talent. This was evident from her October 2019 post, where she shared a video by two of her fans. She captioned it saying, “Slayed my whole existence with your dancehall style! Everything about this is the bomb.” Here is the dancehall styled video:

